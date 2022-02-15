Activists in Malaysia call for 25-year logging moratorium to safeguard against climate change

Green activists in Malaysia are urging the government to stop the sale of forested lands to safeguard against climate change. They said the recent devastating floods that ravaged peninsular Malaysia is an urgent wake up call. They are also calling for a 25-year moratorium on logging activities to allow forests to recover. Malaysia has pledged to maintain 50% of its landmass as forest, with policies in place to protect them. But poor enforcement, as well as illegal harvest and trading, continues to remain a challenge.

Subscribe to our channel here: https://cna.asia/youtubesub

Subscribe to our news service on Telegram: https://cna.asia/telegram

Follow us:

CNA: https://cna.asia

CNA Lifestyle: http://www.cnalifestyle.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/channelnewsasia

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/channelnewsasia

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/channelnewsasia